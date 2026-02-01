Bitter cold leads several North Georgia schools to close on Monday

Many other schools will have a virtual learning day.

As a bitter cold grips North Georgia, keeping weekend snow from melting in some areas, several schools, including some in metro Atlanta, have decided to either cancel class or have a virtual learning day.

Banks County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.

Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.

Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.

Gwinnett County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.

Habersham County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.

Hart County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.

Jackson County Schools will have a digital learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.

Jefferson City Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.

Pickens County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.