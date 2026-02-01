Bitter cold leads several North Georgia schools to close on Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. - As a bitter cold grips North Georgia, keeping weekend snow from melting in some areas, several schools, including some in metro Atlanta, have decided to either cancel class or have a virtual learning day.
Public schools
- Banks County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Gwinnett County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Habersham County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Hart County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Jackson County Schools will have a digital learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Jefferson City Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Pickens County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Stephens County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
Private schools
- Hebron Christian Academy will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
Colleges
- Gwinnett Technical College will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
- Lanier Technical College will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.
