Expand / Collapse search

Bitter cold leads several North Georgia schools to close on Monday

Published  February 1, 2026 6:19pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Several schools in North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, will be closed on Monday. 
    • The closures come after a weekend of snow and bitter cold embraced the region. 
    • Many other schools will have a virtual learning day. 

ATLANTA, Ga. - As a bitter cold grips North Georgia, keeping weekend snow from melting in some areas, several schools, including some in metro Atlanta, have decided to either cancel class or have a virtual learning day. 

Public schools

  • Banks County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2.
  • Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Gwinnett County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Habersham County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Hart County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Jackson County Schools will have a digital learning day on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Jefferson City Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Pickens County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Stephens County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 

Private schools

  • Hebron Christian Academy will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 

Colleges

  • Gwinnett Technical College will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 
  • Lanier Technical College will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2. 

RELATED: Closings

The Source: Information in this report comes from school district who have reached out to FOX 5. 

Winter WeatherGwinnett County Public SchoolsBanks CountyForsyth CountyJackson CountyHabersham CountyFannin CountyPickens County