Birthday shopping for Elvis at Woodstock collectibles store

January 8th, 1935 is the day that changed popular music forever.

A boy named Elvis Aaron Presley was born that day in Tupelo, Mississippi — and over the next 42 years, he would become one of the biggest stars the world has ever known.

For proof on just how impactful Elvis was (and still is) on popular culture, look no further than The Wright Stuff Records & Collectibles in Downtown Woodstock. The “mom & pop” collectibles store is owned and operated by Tom Wright, a man who defines the label “collector” and stocks his store with a jaw-dropping assortment of record albums, vintage toys, collectible coins, comic books, antiques, and more.

Of course, the King is well-represented in just about every type of collection sold by Mr. Wright, including Elvis plates, Elvis Christmas ornaments, Elvis calendars, Elvis trading cards, Elvis bowling balls, an Elvis whiskey decanter…you getting the picture? And, of course, there are tons of original Elvis LPs, 45s, and 8-track tapes — one of the albums is even autographed by the King himself!

We spent the morning celebrating Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday by “treasure-hunting” at The Wright Stuff Records & Collectibles, which is located at 8646 Main Street in Woodstock — click the video player to see what we found!

For more information on the store, you can click over the Facebook page here.