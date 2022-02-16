Bird flu concerns prompt restrictions to exhibitions, shows in Georgia

article

Georgia officials are being proactive after a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, was found in commercial poultry operations and backyard flocks in several state.

While there are no cases of avian influenza in the state, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has halted all exhibitions, shows, sales (flea markets, auction markets), swaps, and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl.

Officials said there have been cases in Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia.

FIRST WILD CASE OF BIRD FLU DETECTED IN US IN 5 YEARS

Agriculture officials recommend moving all poultry with outside access indoors and monitoring flocks for signs of the virus. Symptoms include birds becoming quiet, not eating or drinking, diarrhea, discolored combs and feet, and sudden death without prior signs.

All suspected cases should be reported to a veterinarian, or state or federal health officials. In Georgia, AI can be reported by calling the Georgia Avian Influenza hotline at 770-766-6850

The Georgia Department of Agriculture will issue notifications when the now restricted activities can resume.

The last restrictions in Georgia ended in April 2017 after postive tests a month earlier. About 18,000 chickens were destroyed at a northwest Georgia poultry farm after tests confirmed the disease in the flock. No infected animal entered the food chain or the food supply, officials said.

