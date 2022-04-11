Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus headed for divorce

article

Miley Cyrus' parents are headed for an achy break divorce. It comes after the couple has previously called off two other divorces.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022, after 29 years of marriage, FOX News confirmed.

The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" in a filing in Tennessee.

The filing also indicates that Tish and Billy Ray have lived separately since February 2020. It appears the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and Tish is asking the court to make an "equitable division and distribution" of the marital assets.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in 2010, but withdrew it a few months later.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in 2013 but, again, the couple decided to stay together.

The couple married in 1993 and share five children: daughters Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Brandi, 34, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.