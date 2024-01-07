Billie Jean Sammons Ellis, co-founder of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 89

article

Billie Jean Sammons Ellis, co-founder of Jim Ellis Automotive Group and wife of the late James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr., has died. Her family says she was surrounded by love in her Duluth home just days before her 90th birthday when she passed away.

Billie Jean and her husband "took the biggest financial plunge of their lives" in 1970 to build a family dynasty of car dealerships across Atlanta, according to the automotive group's website. It all began with Jim Ellis Volkswagen in Chamblee, and would grow into 20 more shops.

Billie Jean was born on Jan. 10, 1934 in Atlanta to the late Dessie Mae Smith Sammons and William Whitfield Sammons.

She worked for Georgia Tech for 17 years before retiring and using the money to help fund Jim Ellis Automotive beside her husband.

When she wasn't helping run the business, Billie Jean could be challenged to a friendly game of tennis. She was an active member of the Atlanta Athletic Club.

She and Jim were also known for their faith and generosity. They were members of Johns Creek Baptist Church and active in Sunday school. The pair established the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation, which would eventually give away more than $50 million to various community organizations.

In 2022, the company lost both its founder and president and CEO when her son, Jimmy Ellis, and her husband of 69 years died within a month of each other. The couple was also preceded in death by another son, William Gregory Ellis.

She is survived through her cherished daughters, Karen Ellis Black and Kristi Ellis Cohron; grandchildren, Stacey Ellis Hodges and husband Gregory; Brooke Ellis Gatlin and husband James, James Wesley Ellis III and wife Monica, Taylor Elizabeth Cohron, Trey Ellis Cohron; Tara Keltner and husband Jason, Sheyanne Navarro and husband Scott, Caroline Cohron; daughter-in-law, Glynnell Ellis; sister, Patricia Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ivie Ellis Gatlin, Tyler Gregory Gatlin, Ellen Grace Hodges, Andrew Davis Hodges, Asher Jacob Ellis, James Ryland Ellis, Camden Grant Ellis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

While the Ellis' and beyond grieve the loss of their matriarch, it appears the multi-generational family business is in good hands.

Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Johns Creek Baptist Church where Rev. Dr. Shaun King and Rev. David White will be officiating. The burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners. The family is expected to gather on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, Billie Jean specifically requested that donation be made to Atlanta Mission, Norcross Cooperative Ministries, Eagle Ranch and Annandale Village in her honor.

