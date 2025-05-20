74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are on the lookout for a 74-year-old man who has been missing for days.

Authorities are asking Atlanta residents for help finding Bill Harper.

What we know:

Officials say they began their search on May 15 when Harper's daughter called them to report him missing. Harper had last been seen that night at his home on the 800 block of Amber Place NW.

Harper is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last known to be wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jogging pantrs, and black slides.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time Harper has been reported missing. His family says he suffers from dementia and has been found near metro Atlanta hospitals in the past.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help find Harper, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.