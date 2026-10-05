Bijan Robinson leads Atlanta to 45-24 win in New Orleans

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The Brief Bijan Robinson led the Falcons to a 45-24 victory over the Saints in New Orleans with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta generated 207 rushing yards while holding New Orleans to 50 ground yards during the contest. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards, including a game-sealing 31-yard touchdown pass.



Atlanta defeated New Orleans 45-24 on Monday night as Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns at the Superdome.

Superdome anniversary clash

What we know:

Bijan Robinson powered Atlanta's offense, while Brian Robinson added three short touchdown runs. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards, sealed by a 31-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns, while Tyler Shough passed for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele. Atlanta dominated the ground game, outgaining New Orleans 207 yards to 50.

Game dynamic missing details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released injury updates for either team following the game. Defensive statistics and individual tackling totals were not immediately available.

Historical dome milestone

The backstory:

The matchup coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening after Hurricane Katrina. Atlanta never trailed during the game, moving to 2-2 on the season while dropping New Orleans to 1-3.