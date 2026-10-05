Bijan Robinson leads Atlanta to 45-24 win in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Atlanta defeated New Orleans 45-24 on Monday night as Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns at the Superdome.
Superdome anniversary clash
What we know:
Bijan Robinson powered Atlanta's offense, while Brian Robinson added three short touchdown runs. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards, sealed by a 31-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns, while Tyler Shough passed for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele. Atlanta dominated the ground game, outgaining New Orleans 207 yards to 50.
Game dynamic missing details
What we don't know:
Officials have not released injury updates for either team following the game. Defensive statistics and individual tackling totals were not immediately available.
Historical dome milestone
The backstory:
The matchup coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening after Hurricane Katrina. Atlanta never trailed during the game, moving to 2-2 on the season while dropping New Orleans to 1-3.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Falcons and Saints box score statistics. The Associated Press and FOX Sports contributed to this report. This article has been updated since it was originally published.