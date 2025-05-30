Big rig 'beauty pageant' takes over Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Brief The 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs is happening at Atlanta Motor Speedway through Saturday. The event is known as "North America’s premier truck beauty competition," and honors the tireless work of truck drivers and their rigs. Events throughout the weekend are open to the public and free to attend.



We’ve got a few pageant veterans here at Good Day Atlanta — but it’s safe to say even Joanne Feldman and Alyse Eady haven’t been to a competition like the one happening right now at Atlanta Motor Speedway!

This morning, we spent a few hours in Hampton getting a behind-the-scenes look at the Shell Rotella SuperRigs, known to fans as "North America’s premier truck beauty competition!" This is the 43rd year for the event, which kicked off yesterday and continues through Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway; throughout the event, actual working trucks that travel throughout the United States and Canada are competing for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes (including Best Chrome, Best Lights, and Best of Show). Oh, and the biggest prize of all? The possibility of being featured in the 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar!

Organizers say as much as the weekend is about family fun, the real goal is to honor and celebrate the trucking industry — especially the tireless people who keep the trucks running day in and day out. To that end, there’s a charitable component to the weekend, including a Virtual People’s Choice Award, which supports truckers in need.

Judging for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1500 Tara Place in Hampton) continues through 5 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a light show, fireworks, and concert featuring the Emerald Empire Band on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — and the awards ceremony (only open to participants) happens at 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the Shell Rotella SuperRigs, click here.

Oh, did we mention that all the events are free and open to the public? Well, now you know! So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting an up-close look at a truly one-of-a-kind pageant!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Millken spent the morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, chatting with judges, organizers, and participants involved in this year's Shell Rotella SuperRigs.



