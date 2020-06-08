Big Miller Grove Baptist Church holds parade for congregation's graduates

The times they are a-changing. That seems to be the theme for June in what is turning out to be quite a unique year.

It was in that unique spirit Big Miller Grove Baptist Church came together to put on a parade for its graduates, many who could not have a formal ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cars wrapped around and out of the church parking lot to celebrate the students graduating from several different grades.

DeNita Murdock, Director of General Education at Big Miller Grove Baptist Church shared this video of the parade for students in the congregation that happened this past Saturday.

The students each had their own stand, dressed in cap and gowns, and were flanked by yard signs announcing their graduations from their various institutions.

They also shared a flyer of those students and their incredible accomplishments.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!