Big Boi producing documentary on 1996 Olympics

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The Brief Georgia native Big Boi is helping produce a documentary about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The film will focus on Atlanta’s transformation before the Games and the city’s cultural changes. The documentary does not yet have a release date.



Big Boi is serving as an executive producer on a new documentary about the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

What we know:

According to a report from Deadline, the movie "We Ran the City" will explore Atlanta’s transformation in the years leading up to the Olympics and the cultural changes happening in the city at the time.

The documentary comes as Atlanta prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches starting in a little more than a month.

What's next:

The movie does not currently have a release date.