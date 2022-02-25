Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? Biden taps 1st Black woman to Supreme Court, AP sources say

article

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman picked to serve on the high court, according to the Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The nomination makes her the first Black woman picked to serve on the high court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

Biden’s selection delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court's first former public defender, though Jackson also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. She would also be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, and her confirmation would mean that for the first time four women would sit together on the nine-member, conservative-dominated court.

The current court includes three women, one of whom is the court’s first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The news was confirmed to the AP by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president's official announcement later Friday.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president’s nominee.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed last year to the DC-based appellate court as a U.S. Circuit Judge.

From 2013 until 2021, she served as a United States District Judge, and until December of 2014, she also served as a vice-chair and commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission.

Former President Barack Obama nominated her to be a district court judge, and Biden elevated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Prior to her four years of service on the Sentencing Commission, Jackson, 51, worked for three years as Of Counsel at Morrison & Foerster LLP, with a practice that focused on criminal and civil appellate litigation in both state and federal courts, as well as cases in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jackson is currently a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, as well as the Board of Overseers of Harvard University and the Council of the American Law Institute. She also currently serves on the board of Georgetown Day School and the United States Supreme Court Fellows Commission.

Jackson attended Harvard as an undergraduate for law school, and early in her career, she was also a law clerk for Breyer.

Other potential finalists for the vacancy have included:

Leondra Kruger

Leondra Kruger serves as a justice on the California Supreme Court. She is also a veteran of the U.S. Solicitor General’s office.

Kruger, 45, graduated from Harvard and Yale’s law school, where she served as a law clerk on the high court, before serving in the department as an assistant to the solicitor general and as acting deputy solicitor general. During her tenure in the Office of the Solicitor General, she argued 12 cases in the U.S. Supreme Court’s behalf of the federal government. In 2013 and in 2014, she received the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service, the department’s highest award for employee performance.

Immediately before joining the court, Kruger served in the United States Department of Justice as a deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel.

From 2007 to 2013, Kruger had previously been in private practice, where she specialized in appellate and Supreme Court litigation, and taught as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

A native of the Los Angeles area, Justice Kruger attended high school in Pasadena.

Holly Thomas

Holly Thomas was confirmed as a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January of 2022, making her the second Black woman to serve on the Ninth Circuit.

She previously served as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court in California and was formerly an assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She also worked as a deputy director of California's housing and employment agency and special counsel to the New York solicitor general.

The San Diego native earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and received a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 2004.

Republicans had objected to her nomination to the Ninth Circuit, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accusing her of being an "activist advocate" during her confirmation process.

Michelle Childs

Michelle Childs serves as the district judge for the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, a position she has held since 2010. She was recently nominated for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

According to the White House, Childs served as a state court trial judge on the South Carolina Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010. She was also a commissioner on the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission from 2002 to 2006. She served as the deputy director of the Division of Labor at the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation from 2000 to 2002.

From 1992 to 2000, Judge Childs was an associate and then partner at the law firm of Nexsen Pruet, LLC in Columbia, South Carolina.

Childs received her L.L.M. in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law in 2016. She received both her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her M.A. in Personnel and Employment Relations from the University of South Carolina School of Business in 1991. Judge Childs received her B.A., cum laude, from the University of South Florida in 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.