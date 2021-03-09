Biden's dogs sent back to Delaware after reported aggressive incident

article

President Joe Biden's two German Shepherds are back at his family home in Delaware after a reported aggressive act in the White House.

According to a report from CNN, one of the president's dogs had a "biting incident" with a member of White House security staff.

While the exact condition of the victim is not known at this time, the source told CNN that the episode was serious enough to move the dogs to Delaware.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ joined the family after the 2008 presidential election that made Joe Biden vice president.

Major, the dog involved in the incident, is the first shelter dog to ever live in the White House

A person familiar with the dogs' whereabouts said it is typical for the dogs to stay at the family home when first lady Jill Biden is traveling.

