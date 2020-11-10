Expand / Collapse search

Biden says Trump's failure to concede 'embarrassing'

By Wire Reports
Published 
Updated November 11
Joe Biden
Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden says President Trump is tarnishing his legacy by refusing to concede.

WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's failure to recognize his victory is an "embarrassment."

It marked the sharpest critique yet from the incoming president at the incumbent, as Trump’s team has refused to formally begin preparations for the transition.

Taking questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his victory, Biden predicted that "it will not help the president’s legacy."

"I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly," the president-elect said.

Biden said regardless of the Trump administration’s actions, his planning to assume power on Jan. 20 is continuing as scheduled.

GOP leaders in denial?

President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other notable Republicans have so far refused to acknowledge that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election.