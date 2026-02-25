How Rio's Law uses specialized license plate to prevent tragedies

The Brief Georgia Senators passed legislation to help alleviate the stress people with autism may experience during a traffic stop. Rio's Law requires statewide training for first responders so they can better communicate with people who are neurodivergent. The bill also allows individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities to obtain a voluntary specialized license plate.



A bill designed to protect neurodivergent drivers and passengers during police encounters is moving to the Georgia House after passing the Senate by a unanimous vote.

What we know:

Known as "Rio’s Law," the legislation would allow individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities to obtain a voluntary, specialized license plate. The goal is to provide a silent communication tool for families to alert law enforcement that a passenger has special needs before an officer even approaches the vehicle.

What they're saying:

For families of children with autism, a routine traffic stop can quickly become overwhelming.

Layla Luna recalled the traumatic moment when police stopped her and her son.

"I know that the officer that pulled me over, if he had known it wouldn't have gone that way," Luna told reporters at the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday. I really believe in our first responders and our law enforcement. They want to help."

Rio's Law

Rio's Law serves to bridge the gap. The bill is named after Luna's son.

The measure also requires statewide training for first responders to better communicate with people who are neurodivergent.

"Somebody with autism sees the world in a different way, and the way a typical person may respond to something, I may communicate, doesn't always match up with how someone with autism thinks, or how they communicate. And that's why bills like this are so important," explained Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough).

Strickland sponsored the bill. As the parent of an autistic child, he understands personally how the legislation can make daily life safer for families.

"This is another recognition of how important it is to have the acceptance for all those in our state with autism," said Strickland, "and not just awareness, but acceptance for who they are."

What's next:

The bill passed the Senate by unanimous vote and now heads to the House for consideration.