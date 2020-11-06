Biden delivers prime-time televised address Friday night

Joe Biden addressed the country from Delaware during a prime time address Friday.

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opens up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in several critical battleground states.

The Associated Press has not called the presidential race. Votes are still being counted in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

He has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He was spending Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

Biden campaign staffers who arrived in Wilmington for a victory party earlier in the week have been told to hold onto their hotel rooms until early next week.