Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Pickens County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 3, 2025 12:55pm EST
Pickens County
The Brief

    • Cyclist Tyler Artibey was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on March 1 in Pickens County.
    • Authorities are searching for a dark-colored passenger car with possible front-end damage.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at 706-253-8911.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on March 1 around 4 p.m.

What we know:

According to authorities, Tyler Artibey was riding his bicycle near Fortner Road and Harrington Road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was airlifted from the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Investigators are searching for a dark-colored passenger car that may have damage to the windshield or front bumper. The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-253-8911, as even small details could help identify the driver.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided in a press release from Pickens County Sheriff's Office. 

