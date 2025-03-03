Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Pickens County

The Brief Cyclist Tyler Artibey was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on March 1 in Pickens County. Authorities are searching for a dark-colored passenger car with possible front-end damage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at 706-253-8911.



The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on March 1 around 4 p.m.

What we know:

According to authorities, Tyler Artibey was riding his bicycle near Fortner Road and Harrington Road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was airlifted from the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Investigators are searching for a dark-colored passenger car that may have damage to the windshield or front bumper. The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-253-8911, as even small details could help identify the driver.