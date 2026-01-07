Expand / Collapse search
Bibb County man faces murder charge after death of girlfriend's baby

By
Published  January 7, 2026 8:13am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Willie George Northern Jr. Courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Expand

The Brief

    • Infant was found unresponsive at a Fairmont Avenue home on Jan. 4
    • Child was critically injured and later died at a hospital
    • Willie George Northern Jr. now faces a murder charge and remains jailed

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator has arrested a man and filed a murder charge following the death of a six-month-old infant who was found unresponsive at a Macon home earlier this month.

What we know:

Deputies were called to a residence on Fairmont Avenue around 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 after a report of a newborn not breathing. Paramedics transported the infant to Atrium Health Navicent Children’s Hospital, where investigators learned the child had suffered severe injuries. The infant was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta in critical condition.

Authorities say 24-year-old Willie George Northern Jr. of Kathleen told deputies he had been caring for his girlfriend’s infant, feeding and swaddling the child before placing him down to rest. After further investigation, Northern was identified as a suspect and taken into custody just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 5. He was initially charged with first-degree cruelty to children and tampering with evidence. After the infant died late Jan. 6, investigators obtained a warrant charging Northern with murder.

The Source

  • Information provided by Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

