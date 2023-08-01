Georgia sheriff escorts kindergartner of fallen deputy to first day of school

article

It's often a father's proudest moment to escort his children on their very first day of school. Unfortunately, that opportunity was robbed from a Bibb County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty when his daughter was just three. Years later, his boss and colleagues stepped up to the plate.

Deputy Christopher Knight was attacked by an inmate while working in the Bibb County Jail on April 6, 2021, according to local reports. He left behind one daughter, Zemirah Knight.

On Tuesday, Zemirah, now 5-years-old, started kindergarten. Anticipating it would be a tough day for the family, Sheriff David Davis and several deputies showed up and showed out, giving Knight's little girl the royal treatment.

They walked her to her classroom, introduced her to her teacher and classmates and made sure she felt supported, just like her father would have wanted.

Emotional comments poured in for Zemirah and the office when the adorable pictures of her big day were posted to Facebook.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The Bibb County sheriff and his deputies escorted little Zemirah on her very first day of school. (Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

"This just brings tears to my eyes," one Facebook user commented.

"How sweet," another user said. "Good job BSO for making this precious little girl's first day of school so special."