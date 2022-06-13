Shots fired at Bibb County investigators during traffic stop, 2 injured

Two Georgia deputies were forced to dodge bullets while attempting to pull over a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:43 p.m. along Thomaston Road at Lamar Road.

The Bibb County sheriff said when investigators in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights to pull over a dark gray Dodge Charger, they were met with gunfire from that car.

The deputies were forced to drive off the roadway, striking a light pole, the sheriff said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Both investigators were rushed to Atrium Health in stable condition. They are expected to survive their injuries.

In a statement released following the shooting, Gov. Brian Kemp wrote:

"Marty, the girls, & I are praying for these sheriffs deputies. We hope God is with them as they heal. We are also praying for state personnel & the Bibb Co. and surrounding law enforcement community who are working to apprehend these dangerous criminals."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.