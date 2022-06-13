Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Shots fired at Bibb County investigators during traffic stop, 2 injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:56PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two Georgia deputies were forced to dodge bullets while attempting to pull over a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:43 p.m. along Thomaston Road at Lamar Road.

The Bibb County sheriff said when investigators in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights to pull over a dark gray Dodge Charger, they were met with gunfire from that car.

The deputies were forced to drive off the roadway, striking a light pole, the sheriff said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Both investigators were rushed to Atrium Health in stable condition. They are expected to survive their injuries.

In a statement released following the shooting, Gov. Brian Kemp wrote:

"Marty, the girls, & I are praying for these sheriffs deputies. We hope God is with them as they heal. We are also praying for state personnel & the Bibb Co. and surrounding law enforcement community who are working to apprehend these dangerous criminals."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 