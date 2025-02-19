Beyoncé adds a 'fourth and final' show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
article
ATLANTA - Beyoncé has added a fourth and final show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 14 as part of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, making history as the first artist to perform four nights at the venue on a single tour.
Previously, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift held the record with three consecutive shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during their 2023 tours.
Ticket Information:
- General on-sale for the newly announced show begins Friday, Feb. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.
- BeyHive presale runs from February 19 at 12 p.m. ET through Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET. More details are available at Beyonce.com.
- The three previously announced shows are already on sale, with limited tickets remaining.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is set to be one of the biggest events of the year, drawing massive crowds to the Atlanta venue.