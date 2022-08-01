Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

article

Talk about a vacation to remember.

A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road.

Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to Georgia. So she left the baby's father at home and headed south with her best friend.

Officials say earlier on Saturday, the Knightdale, North Carolina woman had some cramping, but she chalked that up to just regular pregnancy maladies. That all changed that afternoon at around 3:10 when her water broke while driving in Monroe County.

Knowing they weren't going to make it to the hospital, the group pulled over and Wiseman's best friend, Courtney Edison, helped her welcome little Luna Evangeline Wiseman to the world.

Monroe County volunteer firefighters and EMTs got to the scene quickly after the birth and helped transport Luna and her mom to Spaulding Regional Medical Center's Level II NICU center.

Despite weighing in at just 1 pounds 10 ounces with a height of 13 inches, officials say Luna was a fighter.

Both Abby Wiseman and Luna are now at Piedmont Columbus, where the little girl will remain until she's stable enough to head closer to home.

The family has a GoFundMe to help them pay for baby Luna's medical costs.