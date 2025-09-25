Bert Weiss of 'The Bert Show' leaving morning radio after 25 years

article

The Brief Bert Weiss leaving morning radio after 25 years. "The Bert Show" ends with Oct. 24 final broadcast. Nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure will continue.



Bert Weiss, host of the nationally syndicated "The Bert Show," will retire after 25 years on air, the program announced Friday. The show’s final broadcast will be Oct. 24.

What we know:

Weiss launched the Atlanta-based morning program in 2001, building a loyal following with candid conversations, celebrity interviews and humor. The show grew to more than two dozen markets with millions of monthly podcast downloads.

Outside broadcasting, Weiss founded the nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure, which provides trips to Disney World for children with chronic illnesses. He said he will continue leading the organization after retirement.

Weiss’ career highlights include:

Inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame (2020) and honored with its Founders & Directors Award the same year

Three-time National Radio Hall of Fame nominee (2023, 2024, 2025)

Named a 2025 inductee into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame

Consistently recognized as Best Radio Personality by Atlanta publications and reader polls

Selected as a 2025 Atlanta Airport Ambassador, representing one of the world’s busiest airports

What they're saying:

"For 25 years, listeners have allowed me to be part of their mornings, their commutes and their lives – and that is the greatest gift of my career," said Bert Weiss. "It’s almost unheard of in radio for an audience to stay with a show this long, and I’ll never take that loyalty for granted. Every laugh, every tough conversation and every shared moment has meant the world to me."