Beloved father and carpenter Edward Johnson killed in Atlanta storm

The Brief Edward Johnson, a father of five and grandfather of 14, tragically died when severe storms caused trees to fall on his home in northwest Atlanta. Johnson was a skilled carpenter who helped build the house where the incident occurred, and he had a deep connection to it, having been married there. His daughters remember him as their hero and the glue that held the family together, emphasizing the love and lessons he imparted to them. The family is currently planning a funeral and seeking temporary housing while assessing the damage to their home.



The family of Edward Johnson, a beloved father, husband, and grandfather, is mourning his loss.

Johnson tragically lost his life when severe storms hit northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

The backstory:

The storms caused trees to topple onto the family's home, trapping Johnson in his bed. His wife managed to escape, but Johnson did not survive the incident. Johnson was a father of five and a grandfather to 14, and his family was his entire world. His daughters remember him as their hero and the glue that held the family together. "My dad was awesome; he was my hero, and I wish I could’ve been the same for him," said Tamaya Jones, Johnson’s daughter.

What they're saying:

Johnson was not only a family man but also a skilled carpenter who helped build the very house where the tragedy occurred. His longtime friend, Yusuf Muwwakkil, who owns the house, described the storm's impact: "The storm pulled down three trees at once. If you take a look, the first tree, it had roots up on the hill. The first tree fell back there and hit the tree here, which hit another tree, and so there's a domino effect." Muwwakkil expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "I did not sleep last night." The Johnsons had a deep connection to the house, having been married there and having built it together.

Johnson's daughters are leaning on the love and lessons their father imparted to them to navigate the difficult days ahead. "He was our glue, for real," said Tamaya. "Even if you were feeling down, you could go around him, and it was the best energy ever." Teanna Jones, who was taken in by Johnson as a child, shared, "He’s not my biological father, but he took me in as a kid and that’s the only dad that I know, so it’s very hard for me." The family is now focused on planning a funeral and finding temporary housing while assessing the damage to their home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fallen tree killed a man in the Grove Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Feb. 16, 2025.

What's next:

The family is in the process of planning a funeral for Edward Johnson and seeking temporary housing. They are waiting to hear if their home can be repaired.

What you can do:

The community can support the family during this challenging time by contributing to their GoFundMe campaign. Those interested in helping the Jones family get back on their feet can donate through the following link: Support Tamaya's Family After Tragic Loss .