Beloved Cherokee County Fire lieutenant remembered for faith, family, and service

article

The Brief Retired Cherokee County Lt. Dave Burnaugh died after a battle with cancer. Department lauds his faith, family devotion, and compassionate service to community. Firefighters face elevated cancer risks, and 72 percent of 2023 IAFF line-of-duty deaths were cancer.



Cherokee County is mourning the loss of retired Fire Lieutenant Dave Burnaugh, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, officials said Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services announced his death, describing Burnaugh as a man of deep faith, devotion, and compassion who left a lasting impact on the department and community.

"Lt. Burnaugh faithfully served the citizens of Cherokee County and his brothers and sisters in the fire service for many years," the agency wrote. "He was known for his strong faith, his love for his family, and his dedication to serving others. Dave led by example, always demonstrating humility, professionalism, and compassion in everything he did."

Officials said Burnaugh was a devoted husband, father, friend, and firefighter whose influence "will be felt for generations to come."

The department asked the public to keep his loved ones in their thoughts. "Please join us in praying for the Burnaugh family as we remember and honor the life of a truly remarkable man," the post concluded. "Rest easy, Lieutenant. We’ll take it from here."

No word on services.

Dig deeper:

According to national health and firefighter safety organizations, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among firefighters in the United States.

Studies show firefighters face about a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from it compared with the general population, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. A long-term federal study of more than 470,000 firefighters found significantly higher mortality rates from several cancers, including a 58 percent increase for skin cancer and 40 percent for kidney cancer.

The International Association of Fire Fighters reported that in 2023, roughly 72 percent of line-of-duty deaths among its members were linked to occupational cancer.