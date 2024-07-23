Bedbugs force closure of Clarke County courthouse

The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse is closed until at least next week after bedbugs were found in the facility.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, the closure affects the Superior Court, Municipal Court, Probate Court, Magistrate Court, Juvenile Court, State Court, the Clerk of Superior and State Court, the Sheriff’s Office, the Solicitor General’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Tax Assessors Office, the Tax Commissioner’s Office, and Central Services Records and Mail Room. The parking deck remains open.

Officials say the bedbugs were found in various areas on three levels, but out of an abundance of caution, the entire building is being treated. It is not clear how the bedbugs got into the facility.

Signs have been posted outside the courthouse notifying residents of the treatments being done over the weekend. Additional measures may be required for employees and visitors once the courthouse reopens.

No word on how much the eradication efforts will cost the county.

Those who need to access services at the courthouse can do so through accgov.com.

What are bedbugs?

Bedbugs are tiny nocturnal insects that feast on human blood, can cause a variety of allergic reactions, and have been known to swiftly infest homes and lodging establishments. They can be identified by their bodies, which are small, flat, and cannot fly.

This photo taken on November 28, 2023 shows a bedbug in a petri dish as people attend a lecture on bedbug control at the Korea Pest Control Association (KPCA) in Seoul. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Typically, they spread through clothing or humans themselves, but also can use other animals, such as dogs and cats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bedbugs are not known to spread disease and do not pose a serious medical threat, but their bites and resilience make them a step beyond nuisance.