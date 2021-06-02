Bear visits Cherokee County subdivision, startles residents

Some people in a Cherokee County subdivision got quite a shock when they saw a bear wandering around.

People who live in the Bridgemill subdivision in Cherokee County said it appeared to be a juvenile bear that weighed around 150 pounds.

Liam Cippola, who is 10 years old, and his buddy, Jax Snyder, were playing in the yard when the bear wandered up.

"I thought it was cool, like a once in a lifetime, when I saw it," said Liam.

"It was cool but I didn't think that at first, I thought run!" said Jax.

Liam's family has lived here for years and this is the first time they've spotted a black bear.

"It was very unexpected. I kept looking back in the woods. We back up to Corps property. We know they're out there but I just want to see them on that side of the fence, not this side of the fence," said Liam's mom, Allison.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Kaitlin Goode said this is the time for bears to be on the move.

"Young male bears are moving away from their mom and trying to find their own home range, so it's not unusual to have bears pop up in new places," said Goode.

Goode said to give the bear some space, and if it gets too close, scare him away.

"We recommend people haze the bear to keep their natural fear of people. So if you're on a back porch, yell at the bear, bang pots and pans that's good," said Goode.

Goode also said this may not be the last time the bear pays a visit to the neighborhood.

"Unless people secure their attractants like garbage cans and pet food, the bear is going to come back because he's getting a positive reward from the neighborhood," said Goode.

Liam and Jax said the next time they see him, they won't be quite as surprised.

"If we saw it again and we know it's not bad, then we would not think 'Oh it's going to eat me, run!' We wouldn't be that scared, it probably couldn't swallow us whole... probably not," said Liam and Jax.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.