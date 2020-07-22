Bear safely tranquilized, return to habitat after being spotted near Marietta park

A large black bear that seen near Marietta's Laurel Park Wednesday morning, was safely tranquilized and returned to its natural habitat, the Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

The bear is native to Georgia and was spotted around 9:00 am wandering in the park as well as nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

Black bear spotted in Marietta, Ga. July 22, 2020 (Source: Marietta Police Department)

The National Park Service, the Department of Natural Resources, and Marietta police monitored the bear throughout the day. After it became apparent the bear was not enthusiastic about leaving the area and returning to the woods, officials decided to safely tranquilize the bear.

Black bear spotted in Marietta, Ga. July 22, 2020 (Source: Marietta Police Department)

Certified personnel chemically immobilized the bear around 10:15 pm near 175 Kimberly Way.

Black bear tranquilized in Marietta, Ga. July 22, 2020 (Source: Marietta Police Department)

Advertisement

Residents and visitors were asked to avoid the area and drive a vehicle instead of walking and proceed with caution if they traveled through the area.

Black bear spotted in Marietta, Ga. July 22, 2020 (Source: Marietta Police Department)

DNR transported the bear and monitor its health. Officials later reported the bear as being awake and healthy.

Authorities said there was no need to tag or chip the bear because the DNR said the bear did not attack anyone and showed no signs of aggression.