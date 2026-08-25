Bat tests positive for rabies in DeKalb County, officials say

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The Brief A dead bat found in the Terry Mill Road area tested positive for rabies on Friday, health officials said. Georgia is considered a rabies-endemic state, and DeKalb County officials routinely report several cases of the virus each year. Health officials urge residents to keep pet vaccinations up to date, secure trash containers, and remove outdoor feeding stations.



Health officials are warning DeKalb County residents after a dead bat tested positive for rabies.

What we know:

County officials confirmed a dead bat located along Terry Mill Road tested positive for rabies on Friday. Since Georgia is an endemic state, the virus remains present year-round, making local wildlife cases relatively common.

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and brain. While it primarily spreads between animals, it can transfer to humans through saliva, typically via a bite or scratch.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any humans or domestic pets came into contact with, were bitten by, or were scratched by the infected bat.

What you can do:

Officials emphasize that rabies vaccinations are highly effective at protecting both humans and domestic pets. Under county rules, residents are required to vaccinate their pets annually and register their rabies tags with local authorities.

County officials advise residents to eliminate outdoor pet feeding stations and ensure garbage cans are tightly sealed to avoid attracting wild animals.

Authorities also urge owners to monitor their pets for any unusual behavior, noting that DeKalb County Animal Control will only set wild animal traps if a person or domestic pet has been bitten or scratched.

Officials emphasize that anyone bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal should seek immediate medical treatment.

To report an animal bite or request information, residents can call DeKalb County Animal Control during standard business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 404-294-2996 (extension 2), or reach their after-hours emergency line at 404-294-2519.