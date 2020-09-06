Baseball legend Lou Brock dies at 81

article

St. Louis Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, otherwise known as “The Base Burglar,” died Sunday.

Dick Zitzmann, Brock's longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock's death on Sunday, but he said he couldn't provide any details. The Cardinals and Cubs also observed a moment of silence in the outfielder's memory before their game at Wrigley Field.

Brock had recently celebrated his birthday in June, turning 81. He was one of baseball's signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s.

“I think he led a life that will never be duplicated,” Zitzmann said.

The Cardinals Hall of Famer had battled a series of medical conditions, according to local reports, and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow’s plasma cells, in 2017, according to FOX News.

Brock previously had a leg amputated five years ago due to complications from diabetes and suffered a stroke in 2018, according to the Associated press.

Brock was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985 after a 19-year career in which he stole 938 bases — a National League record until it was broken by Oakland Athletic’s Ricky Henderson in 1991.

After his playing career ended in 3,023 hits and then a record 938 stolen bases, Brock worked as an instructor in Cardinals camp and a broadcaster. He went to work as a base running consultant for the Minnesota Twins, who then went on to win the World Series in 1987.

Brock's death came after Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday. Brock and Seaver faced each other 157 times, the most prolific matchup for both of them in their careers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.