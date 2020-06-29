Bartow County parents upset over social media comments by teacher, board member

A Bartow County teacher and school board member are in hot water after social media posts.

It was a packed house at Monday night's Board of Education meeting in Bartow County. Parents, community members, even students called for the removal of an elementary school teacher and a Board of Education member.

School officials confirm they're looking into two social media posts, both regarding protesters.

In one, a teacher called protesters "thugs".

A Cass High School student told the board the post was shared and commented on, and most students found it unprofessional and disturbing. Others called the posts insensitive.

"Behavior like this could impact student achievement long term," said Erin Jones who lives in Bartow County.

In the other post, board member Terry Lee Eggert talked about how police should handle the protesters.

Dexter Benning with the Bartow County NAACP read the post, "Rubber bullets do nothing, time for real Ammo, then and only then will this nonsense of looting, attacks on citizens and destruction of property stop."

After reading the post Benning said "This person does not need to be making decisions for our children. therefore, we are calling for the immediate resignation of board member Mr. Terry Lee Eggert."

"We punish our children for cyberbullying and making inflammatory comments and I think adults in the school system should be held to the same standard," said Pastor John Lampley with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

One man who said he just found out about the social media post stood up for Eggert.

"I've known him for 20 years, he's a good Christian, and doesn't have a racial bone in his body," said Charles Lowery.

The board went into executive session to discuss personnel issues. They made no public comments about the teacher or the board member.