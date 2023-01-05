Expand / Collapse search

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Bartow County
Investigators search an area of woods in Bartow County near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 2, 2023. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. 

The GBI said deputies went to an area where 41-year-old Arthur William Smith lived in a tent near a road. Officials said Smith didn't listen to deputies' instructions, picked up a rifle and deputies shot him.

Smith's injuries were not described as life-threatening.

The shooting happened after 1:45 p.m. Monday near Snow Springs Road and Big Oak Road. 

Officials didn't explain how long Smith had been living in a tent in the woods. Deputies were responding to a trespass-in-progress call.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident. 