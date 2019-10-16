Bartow County firefighter arrested on arson charges

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A Bartow County firefighter was arrested last week on felony arson charges.

Cary Wolf, 36, is accused of setting fire to a home off of Old Mill Road in the city of White.

Investigators said Wolf broke into the home on Oct. 4, set it on fire, then pawned the items he stole.

Wolf was arrested last Friday. He faces 16 felony charges, including arson, aggravated battery, and theft.

He's being held at the Bartow County Jail without bond.