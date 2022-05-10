Deputies searching for suspects in Bartow County Citgo equipment theft

article

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men suspected of stealing multiple pieces of kitchen equipment and more from a gas station.

Officials say on Friday, April 29, deputies responded to a Citgo on the 400 block of Hamilton Crossing Road after a reported theft.

According to investigators, the Citgo was replacing some kitchen equipment on April 14 and moved some of it outside the store during the renovation.

The employees say they caught the two men loading the equipment into an older model white GMC 1500 pickup. The suspects sped off before the employees could stop them, taking with them a tall metal Citgo sign off one of the gas pumps as well.

Advertisement

Officials shared surveillance footage of the two men. Anyone with information on the case should call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6026.