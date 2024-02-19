Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy adopts dog from metro Atlanta animal shelter

article

One lucky dog from an animal shelter in metro Atlanta has a new home and her famous owner is raising money for the shelter.

The dog's name is Miss Peaches. She was reportedly rescued along with 26 other dogs from a hoarding/breeding/neglect situation.

She was adopted by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who created "merch" after the adoption to raise money for Lifeline Animal Project. Portnoy says 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts and hoodies will go to the shelter.

@stoolpresidente Miss Peaches was rescued along with 26 other dogs from a hoarding/breeding/neglect situation in Atlanta. We are donating 100% of profit from Miss Peaches merch to Atlanta based Lifeline Animal Project who saved Miss Peaches life. The shirts and hoodies are available in the Barstool store. ♬ original sound - Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports was founded in 2003 as a four-page sports newspaper that Portnoy and a group of homeless people handed out on subway platforms and street corners in Boston. It offered a satirical take on sports, gambling, and fantasy football and it was written entirely by Portnoy although he used multiple pen names. In 2007, Portnoy launced a website version and expanded the paper's distribution to several cities. It has continued to grow since then and has a massive following on social media.

♬ original sound - Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente This video was taken the day after @Miss Peaches was rescued from her hoarding situation. Jetwagrescue sent me the video of her and I was sold. Love at 1st sight. 2 days later i was on tbe PJ to pick Peaches up and take her to her forever home #misspeaches

Portnoy also reviews pizza. In fact, he just might be the most important pizza influencer in the country right now. Much like TikTok's food reviewer Keith Lee, a positive review from Portnoy can be a game-changer for a business. His One Bite Pizza reviews can be found here.

Portnoy is a controversial figure and not all the news surrounding Portnoy over the years has been positive. However, he's certainly doing something good here by saving Miss Peaches and raising money for a local animal shelter. If you would like to purchase a t-shirt or hoodie, click here.