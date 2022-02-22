Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Barrow County girl

article

Barrow County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.

Officials say 15-year-old Molly Wright was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Thorn Brook Road.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Wright was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information that could help authorities find Wright, please call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

