Barrow County deputies investigate suspected school bus sexual assault

Barrow county school parents are frustrated and concerned after a sexual assault was reported on a county school bus.

A Barrow County school representative didn’t provide many details about the sexual assault case. The school system tells FOX 5 they’re investigating and we know all three students are minors.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s office tells FOX 5 there are two 15-year-old victims.

They consider another 15-year-old the suspect.

It’s not clear whether the assault happened on the way to or from school, but the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says it took place off campus, and on a school bus that was likely en route.

Authorities aren’t releasing names, as all three students are minors and sheriff’s deputies could not confirm which Barrow county school the teens attend.

Advertisement

FOX 5 reached out to the school district for comment.

In an email, a representative told FOX 5:

"This situation is currently under investigation by the school system, and we are not in a position to make a statement at this point."

The 15-year-old suspect faces sexual battery and misdemeanor child molestation charges.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.