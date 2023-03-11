3 people dead after multiple explosions in Barrow County home

article

Three people died after a Barrow County home exploded multiple times early Saturday morning. Officials discovered a substance later found in the home may have been the cause.

It happened on Hidden Acres Road just after midnight. Firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services were called to the home after one explosion was reported.

"As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home," said Barrow County Fire Chief Alan Shuman. "The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved."

Shuman said the crew had knowledge that multiple people were trapped inside.

Officials said three people were found deceased. Two of them were transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical while the third victim was flown "to area hospitals" by helicopter.

Meanwhile, more firefighters poured in to the scene to put out the fire that resulted from the explosions.

They were able to determine that multiple propane cylinders found in the home were the source of the explosions.

"This is a very tragic event that resulted in loss of life and injuries to others," said Chief Shuman. "The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home, or any other structure."

Officials have not released the names of the deceased victims.

The Office of the Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Marshal is leading an investigation into this incident with the help of the Georgia Fire Marshal's Office as well as the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.