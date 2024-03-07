Expand / Collapse search
Barn fire closes portion of Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire on Bells Ferry Road near Faye Drive.

Bells Ferry Road is closed in the area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic control.

Drivers in the area can expect heavy delays.

