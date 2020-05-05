Expand / Collapse search

Barack and Michelle Obama to host virtual commencement event for class of 2020

FOX TV Digital Team

Barack and Michelle Obama will be speaking in a virtual graduation event on June 6.

Called "Dear Class of 2020," the June 6 YouTube event will feature commencement speakers including the Obamas, Lady Gaga, and Malala Yousafzai. Students interested in participating can fill out this form.

The Obamas will also be participating in the "Graduate Together" America Honors the high School Class of 2020" event taking place May 16, according to reports. The former president will also deliver a message at the "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition" event that same day.

The former U.S. president had been asked on Twitter by scores of users to deliver a commencement address.

Graduation ceremonies and commencement events are not unfamiliar public speaking territory for both Barack and Michelle Obama. The former first lady has delivered commencement speeches at schools including City College of New York and the University of California Merced, while the former president has delivered a slew of commencement addresses at schools including Howard University, the University of Michigan, Rutgers University and Arizona State University.

But virtual commencement speeches have become the norm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with colleges and universities no longer able to hold in-person events due to strict lockdown orders and social distancing guidelines.

The Obamas join famous faces like Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James who are hosting virtual commencement events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

