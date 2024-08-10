Human remains discovered in Banks County woods while searching for missing man

During the search for a man recently reported missing, Banks County officials say they discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.

The remains were found Friday afternoon near Harden Bridge Road while officials were looking for Charles "Eddie" Ramsey, who was last seen in the area in mid-June.

The remains have not been positively identified yet. They are still being examined by the medical examiner's office.

So far, there is no suspicion of foul play, but the circumstances and manner of death are still under investigation.