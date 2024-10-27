Power of the Ballot Bus Tour mobilizes Black voters in Georgia

The Brief "The Power of the Ballot Bus Tour" stopped in Marietta on Sunday to mobilize Black voters in Georgia. Speakers emphasized the crucial impact of Georgia's Black voters, who represent about 33% of all eligible voters in the state and could decide election outcomes. The non-partisan event addressed overcoming barriers to voting. An Election Protection hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE, was announced to assist voters facing any infringement on their rights.



In an energetic push to mobilize Black voters ahead of the 2024 election on Sunday, "The Power of the Ballot Bus Tour" stopped by the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta.

The event emphasized the significance of the Black vote in Georgia, where one-third of all eligible voters are Black, potentially making them a decisive force in the electoral outcome.

Speakers from various organizations, including the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., rallied the crowd with empowering messages, underlining the urgency to get every Black voter in Georgia to participate in the election.

"You have to be at the polls," Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, asserted. "It's time for you to exercise your right to vote. Never, ever give up that power."

While the coalition itself maintains a non-partisan stance, guests like Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy encouraged attendees to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Vote for this young Black lady, for this person we know is going to keep us where we need to be," he told the crowd.

Amid claims from the Trump campaign of making inroads into the Black community with promises of better economic prospects, the event's speakers stressed that regardless of political preference, Black voters' voices are essential and powerful.

As the bus tour concludes and the rally participants disperse, the overriding message is clear: this election is pivotal, and the Black vote is more critical than ever in shaping the country's leadership.

"They have to know that there are no barriers that they can't overcome," said Butler. "Don't be afraid. Don't be intimidated. We are there to help you. We have lawyers on duty, so don't listen to the misinformation, disinformation."

If you feel your voting rights have been infringed upon, call 866-OUR-VOTE.