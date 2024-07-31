Ball Ground police officer helps stranded motorist

article

A Ball Ground police officer is getting kudos for helping a stranded driver.

The Ball Ground Police Department said the woman ran out of gas on the side of the interstate.

In a photo provided by the department, Officer Robinson is seen gassing up the vehicle while dark clouds gathered in the background.

"He went above and beyond to ensure her safety and get her back on the road before she was stuck in the rain," the department wrote on Facebook.

Robinson's act of kindness got a positive reaction on Facebook with commenters saying he was the "perfect example of public safety."