Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club

Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club.

Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around 10:58 a.m. where they found the male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was in an altercation with a known female suspect before being shot.

Shortly after homicide investigators were called to the area, the female suspect was arrested and charged.

The investigation is expected to continue as police have not revealed the exact charges she faces.

The victim's identity has not been released.