Bacon jailer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

A Bacon County jailer has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate. GBI agents say David Jackson also brought contraband into the jail several times. The Bacon County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI investigate last week.



Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Bacon County jailer after he allegedly had sexual contact with a female inmate on several occasions, the state agency said Monday.

An investigation began on Jan. 8 when the Bacon County Sheriff's Office requested GBI look into allegations that one of their jailers had engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail, authorities explained.

Investigators say they uncovered evidence that shows David Jackson, 44, did maintain a sexual relationship with the inmate while working as a jailer and brought contraband inside the jail numerous times.

As a result, Jackson is facing felony charges for improper sexual contact by an employee, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violating his oath of office as a jailer. He was booked at the Bacon County Jail.

The Waycross District Attorney's Office will prosecute Jackson's case.