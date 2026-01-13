Bacon jailer accused of sexual relationship with inmate
BACON COUNTY, Ga. - Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Bacon County jailer after he allegedly had sexual contact with a female inmate on several occasions, the state agency said Monday.
An investigation began on Jan. 8 when the Bacon County Sheriff's Office requested GBI look into allegations that one of their jailers had engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail, authorities explained.
Investigators say they uncovered evidence that shows David Jackson, 44, did maintain a sexual relationship with the inmate while working as a jailer and brought contraband inside the jail numerous times.
As a result, Jackson is facing felony charges for improper sexual contact by an employee, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violating his oath of office as a jailer. He was booked at the Bacon County Jail.
The Waycross District Attorney's Office will prosecute Jackson's case.
