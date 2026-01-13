Expand / Collapse search

Bacon jailer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 13, 2026 1:32pm EST
    • A Bacon County jailer has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate.
    • GBI agents say David Jackson also brought contraband into the jail several times.
    • The Bacon County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI investigate last week.

BACON COUNTY, Ga. - Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Bacon County jailer after he allegedly had sexual contact with a female inmate on several occasions, the state agency said Monday.  

An investigation began on Jan. 8 when the Bacon County Sheriff's Office requested GBI look into allegations that one of their jailers had engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail, authorities explained.

Investigators say they uncovered evidence that shows David Jackson, 44, did maintain a sexual relationship with the inmate while working as a jailer and brought contraband inside the jail numerous times.  

As a result, Jackson is facing felony charges for improper sexual contact by an employee, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violating his oath of office as a jailer. He was booked at the Bacon County Jail.

The Waycross District Attorney's Office will prosecute Jackson's case. 

