Baby's ashes stolen, former hospital employees arrested

Kieran Massey and his fiancée, Carla, lost their baby girl last summer. Five months later, their baby's ashes were stolen.

"We had a stillbirth back in August, so the ashes was the only thing we had left of her," said Massey.

The ashes were in a gold urn that was tucked inside a teddy bear. The couple had it with them while Carla was at Wellstar Kennestone hospital earlier this year. Carla left her room to shower, came back, and the teddy bear was gone.

"Losing her plus the ashes was a big heartbreak," said Massey.

The hospital launched an investigation, and it led them to the Wellstar linen sorting facility. Last week, police arrested Anilus Frederic and his wife Rosnie Frederic. Both worked at the linen facility. Both are charged with theft and abandonment of dead body.

According to court documents, they threw the ashes away.

When Massey got the urn back, it was empty.

"I pray for them, hope they get better mentally and physically, but I just don't understand why they would do something like this," said Massey.

Wellstar released the following statement:

"When these allegations were originally presented to Wellstar, Wellstar immediately investigated them. All personnel matters are confidential, but Wellstar can confirm that these individuals no longer work for Wellstar and that they never worked in a location where patients receive clinical services."

Massey did get the empty urn and the teddy bear back. He keeps them both close.

"It's closure, emotional support. I'm glad she's back, honestly," said Massey.