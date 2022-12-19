VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated December 21, 2022 2:43PM
Religion
FOX 4

VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene

Do you recognize this Baby Jesus thief? He's wanted for vandalizing the Sundance Square nativity scene. (Video: Fort Worth PD)

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding the person seen on video vandalizing a nativity scene in Sundance Square.

Security cameras captured a man walking up to the plaza stage around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He grabbed baby Jesus right out of the manager and then hopped into what appeared to be a Nissan Pathfinder.

sundance-square-baby-jesus1.jpg

Holiday shipping fears: Survey finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans had deliveries stolen

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect showing the man from the original photos along with a new man.

Image 1 of 3

Source: Fort Worth Police

Fort Worth police are investigating.

Anyone who recognizes the Baby Jesus thief is asked to contact the police department.