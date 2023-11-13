GBI to make announcement in Georgia's "Baby Jane Doe" cold case

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is set to make an announcement on Monday about one of Georgia's longest unsolved cold cases.

On Dec. 21, 1988, road workers found the body of the girl in a discarded TV cabinet at a known illegal dumping site off of Duncan Bridge Road in Ware County. No one came forward to claim the toddler’s body, and she was given the name "Baby Jane Doe" by investigators.

Forensic experts believed the child died up to three months before she was found and was wrapped in several layers.

The investigation has continued for almost 35 years with very few breaks in the case. Cold case investigators were hopeful when a forensic artist created the new images from a 3D scan of the victim’s skull six years ago. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a new composite image of what the girl would have looked like in hopes that someone would come forward with new information.

Investigators believe "Baby Jane Doe" was an African American female between 3 and 4 years old when she died. She had pierced ears and was found wearing a diaper, size four white thermal pajama bottoms and a white knit pullover shirt with a red pony emblem on the upper left chest.

The young girl may have ties to the Albany area, some two hours west of Waycross.

A private donor has put up a $5,000 reward for information connected to the case.