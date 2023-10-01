Baby's death under investigation after being found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of a baby found unresponsive at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Officials were called to 2500 Center Street NW at approximately 1:33 p.m. That's where they found the infant who was not alert, conscious or breathing.
The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner is working to determine how the baby died.
This investigation remains ongoing.