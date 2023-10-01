Expand / Collapse search

Baby's death under investigation after being found at Atlanta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of a baby found unresponsive at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to 2500 Center Street NW at approximately 1:33 p.m. That's where they found the infant who was not alert, conscious or breathing.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner is working to determine how the baby died.

This investigation remains ongoing.