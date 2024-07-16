The B-52s to be 1st artists to perform at Athens Classic Center Arena

article

Athens music legends The B-52s will be the first artists to play at the city's new Classic Center Arena.

On Monday, the city announced that the legendary rock band would bring their hits like "Rock Lobster" and "Love Shack" to the arena on Saturday, Dec. 14. Indie band Of Montreal and DJ Cummerbund are set to be the opening acts.

"We are honored to host The B-52s as the first concert in the Arena. Their impact on music in Athens has helped pave the way for this exciting new era of entertainment in the Classic City," Classic Center president and CEO Paul Cramer said in a statement.

Now under construction, the new arena steps away from downtown Athens will be able to seat up to 8,500 people for concerts, sporting events, and conventions.

"As a band that put Athens on the musical map and paved the way for so many others to find success, I could not be more excited to have The B-52s open The Classic Center Arena," said Kelly Girtz, Mayor of Athens-Clarke County. "I can’t wait to dance this mess around with thousands of friends and neighbors!"

The arena will also be the home of the UGA Ice Dawgs and Athens' new professional hockey team, the Rock Lobsters.

The band, which formed in 1976 at an Athens Chinese restaurant, has sold over 20 million albums in its career.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Classic Center's website.