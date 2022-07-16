Autopsy shows Atlanta infant had cocaine in system, police say

article

Atlanta police said a toxicology report showed an infant that died at a hospital in September 2021 had cocaine in his system.

Police arrested and charged Robert Williams and Makaylee Nevils for child cruelty and murder charges. Both went to Fulton County Jail.

Police went to Fairburn Place on Sept. 20, 2021, and found the infant unresponsive.

First responders rushed the child to Hughes Spalding Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner responded to the hospital with homicide investigators.

Detectives got arrest warrants for the suspects on July 11 and the fugitive unit arrested them on July 13.